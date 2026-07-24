M.D. Sass LLC Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

M.D. Sass LLC decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 17,448 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for 3.8% of M.D. Sass LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. M.D. Sass LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $50,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts: Sign Up

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $247.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.24 and a 52-week high of $250.12. The business's 50-day moving average price is $220.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $239.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Welltower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Welltower wasn't on the list.

While Welltower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here