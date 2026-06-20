Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,327 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 13.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 4.0% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $321,415,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 16,576 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,117 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,544,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $151,817.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,915,392.48. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,463 shares of company stock worth $466,807 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $312.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.13. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $297.48 and a 12 month high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Domino's Pizza from $377.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $418.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

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