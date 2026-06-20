Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Invests $2 Million in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,975 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after acquiring an additional 458,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,206,098 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 140,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,201,555,000 after purchasing an additional 372,896 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,345,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,311,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.94. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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