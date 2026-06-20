Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,930 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. CME Group makes up about 1.2% of Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in CME Group by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CME Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $320.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $246.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.21. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $244.56 and a one year high of $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

CME Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CME continues to be highlighted as a dividend and value stock, with analysts noting its strong capital returns, electronic trading growth, and global product expansion could support a long-term rebound. Article Title

CME continues to be highlighted as a dividend and value stock, with analysts noting its strong capital returns, electronic trading growth, and global product expansion could support a long-term rebound. Positive Sentiment: One market note said CME may be undervalued after the CEO succession announcement, suggesting the stock could have upside if investors view the leadership transition as orderly. Article Title

One market note said CME may be undervalued after the CEO succession announcement, suggesting the stock could have upside if investors view the leadership transition as orderly. Neutral Sentiment: CME named longtime finance chief Julie Winkler as its next CEO, while Terry Duffy will step into an executive chairman role; the move appears planned and may reduce uncertainty, but it also marks a major leadership change. Article Title

CME named longtime finance chief Julie Winkler as its next CEO, while Terry Duffy will step into an executive chairman role; the move appears planned and may reduce uncertainty, but it also marks a major leadership change. Neutral Sentiment: The company is also taking legal action against the CFTC over approval of perpetual crypto futures, arguing the products should be treated as swaps rather than futures. The case could affect CME’s role in crypto derivatives, but the financial impact is still uncertain. Article Title

The company is also taking legal action against the CFTC over approval of perpetual crypto futures, arguing the products should be treated as swaps rather than futures. The case could affect CME’s role in crypto derivatives, but the financial impact is still uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs kept a Sell rating on CME and trimmed its price target, citing leadership transition risk and regulatory uncertainty, which may be weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,438,860.26. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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