Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $269.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook.

Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. 2 Pick-and-Shovel AI Stocks Powering the Data Center Boom

The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Strength Seen in Texas Instruments (TXN): Can Its 7.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor-sector skepticism could limit enthusiasm, even though the industry has rallied strongly on AI-related growth expectations. 3 Semiconductor Stocks We’re Skeptical Of

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $322.86 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $283.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $293.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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