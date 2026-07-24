Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,620,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $438.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.45 and a 200-day moving average of $237.54. The stock has a market cap of $284.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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