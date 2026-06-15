Medina Value Partners LLC Acquires 265,838 Shares of Aebi Schmidt Holding AG $AEBI

Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ:AEBI - Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,510 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 265,838 shares during the quarter. Aebi Schmidt accounts for about 4.2% of Medina Value Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Medina Value Partners LLC owned 1.85% of Aebi Schmidt worth $18,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Aebi Schmidt in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Aebi Schmidt in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Aebi Schmidt in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aebi Schmidt by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Aebi Schmidt by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,876 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEBI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aebi Schmidt from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aebi Schmidt in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aebi Schmidt currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEBI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Francois Schaub bought 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 49,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $570,077.83. The trade was a 14.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steffen Schewerda bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,375 shares in the company, valued at $880,380. This trade represents a 7.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,965. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aebi Schmidt Stock Performance

Shares of Aebi Schmidt stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $956.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $11.68. Aebi Schmidt Holding AG has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $83.26.

Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $455.55 million for the quarter. Aebi Schmidt had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Aebi Schmidt Holding AG will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aebi Schmidt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Aebi Schmidt's dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Aebi Schmidt Company Profile

Aebi Schmidt is a Swiss-based company that designs, manufactures and services specialized equipment for municipal and commercial surface maintenance. The company’s offerings focus on machines and attachment systems used for snow-clearing, street sweeping, vegetation management, and related upkeep of roads, paths and public spaces. Aebi Schmidt supplies complete vehicle systems as well as modular implements that can be mounted on carriers for year‑round use.

Product lines typically include multi‑purpose maintenance vehicles, snowplows and salt spreaders, street sweepers, mowers and verge management tools, plus a range of hydraulic attachments and consumable parts.

Further Reading

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