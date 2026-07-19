Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 15,639 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,183 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Vertiv were worth $34,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vertiv Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE VRT opened at $288.79 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.41 and a 200-day moving average of $269.39. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Glj Research raised shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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