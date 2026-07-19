Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 181,825 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,722 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 181,825 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $41,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Up 1.8%

ORCL opened at $126.48 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $177.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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