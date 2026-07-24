Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $92,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $349.40 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $322.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.84. The company has a market capitalization of $936.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $351.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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