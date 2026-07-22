Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 24,920 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 288.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,574 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,671,117.80. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.95.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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