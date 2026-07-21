Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys Shares of 60,691 Ball Corporation $BALL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $178,025,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ball by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,658,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,434 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 1,465.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,786 shares of the company's stock worth $73,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,429,000 after purchasing an additional 999,690 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ball Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BALL opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.Ball's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price objective on Ball and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.85.

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Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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