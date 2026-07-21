Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,011 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 97,223 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $608,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,189,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $315,925,000 after buying an additional 85,816 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 49.7% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,531.02. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of MRVL opened at $194.94 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $241.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

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About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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