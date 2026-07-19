Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $27.61 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 316.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,699 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 219,357 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $27,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $101.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $105.09.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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