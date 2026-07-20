Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $15.97 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,969,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Electric Power from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $132.14 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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