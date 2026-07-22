Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $210.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.90 and a 1-year high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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