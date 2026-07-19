Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 56,756 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,381 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 56,756 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE NOW opened at $103.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $210.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $158.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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