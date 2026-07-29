Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,780 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 285,049 shares of company stock worth $10,051,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s second-quarter results showed $119.80 billion in revenue and $112.19 billion in net income, while Google Cloud growth and early AI monetization helped reinforce the long-term investment case. Several analysts remain bullish; Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” and KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating and a $445 price target. Alphabet Q2 earnings analysis

Alphabet’s second-quarter results showed $119.80 billion in revenue and $112.19 billion in net income, while Google Cloud growth and early AI monetization helped reinforce the long-term investment case. Several analysts remain bullish; Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” and KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating and a $445 price target. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet continues to attract support from value investors and dip buyers, with reports indicating that prominent investors increased their positions. The company also secured a multiyear agreement to bring Peacock content to YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening YouTube’s subscription and content ecosystem. Investors increase Alphabet positions

Alphabet continues to attract support from value investors and dip buyers, with reports indicating that prominent investors increased their positions. The company also secured a multiyear agreement to bring Peacock content to YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening YouTube’s subscription and content ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: The broader technology market is volatile ahead of major Big Tech earnings and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision. That macro uncertainty may be contributing to sharp moves in Alphabet despite its strong fundamentals. Wall Street rebounds ahead of FOMC

The broader technology market is volatile ahead of major Big Tech earnings and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision. That macro uncertainty may be contributing to sharp moves in Alphabet despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The primary overhang is Alphabet’s plan to spend roughly $195 billion to $205 billion on 2026 capital expenditures, largely for AI infrastructure. Investors are questioning whether the spending will generate adequate returns after Alphabet reportedly posted negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company and paused buybacks under its prior program. A proposed $69.24 billion Class C stock shelf could also raise dilution concerns. Alphabet AI spending and cash concerns

The primary overhang is Alphabet’s plan to spend roughly $195 billion to $205 billion on 2026 capital expenditures, largely for AI infrastructure. Investors are questioning whether the spending will generate adequate returns after Alphabet reportedly posted negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company and paused buybacks under its prior program. A proposed $69.24 billion Class C stock shelf could also raise dilution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet faces additional legal and regulatory risk. European rivals are lining up potential private damages claims after Google lost an initial case under new EU competition rules, while Waymo faces possible federal requirements concerning emergency-response procedures. Major-shareholder sales disclosed in recent SEC filings are a smaller, but potentially negative, sentiment signal. Google faces potential European damages claims

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $333.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.82 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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