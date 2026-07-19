Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,882 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 37,183 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $34,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $221.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.78 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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