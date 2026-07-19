Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 83,800 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 83,800 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $48,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $156.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here