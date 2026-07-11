Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Holdings Raised by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 164.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,349 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,314 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.36% of Medpace worth $49,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $538.23 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $306.70 and a one year high of $628.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Medpace's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $547.00 target price (up from $477.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $469.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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