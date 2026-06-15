Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Purchased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 192.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Medpace were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 22.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $467.34 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $294.07 and a one year high of $628.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.84.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Wall Street Zen cut Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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