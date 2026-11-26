First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,577 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Medpace worth $64,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $6,746,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 78.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company's stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Medpace by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the company's stock worth $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan Burwig sold 16,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.00, for a total value of $10,872,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,011,448. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August Troendle sold 49,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.11, for a total value of $30,788,695.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,372 shares in the company, valued at $272,205,286.92. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 222,914 shares of company stock valued at $140,256,067 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Stock Down 3.8%

MEDP opened at $607.63 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.00 and a 52-week high of $693.97. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $635.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.24.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.47 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 99.76%. Medpace's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medpace from $609.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $730.00 target price on Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $699.00 price objective on Medpace in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $649.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company works with clients developing treatments and medical products across a range of therapeutic areas. Medpace offers services spanning the clinical development process, including clinical trial planning and management, regulatory affairs, clinical laboratory testing, data management, biostatistics, medical writing and pharmacovigilance.

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