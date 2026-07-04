Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,779 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock.

Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Article Title

Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Article Title

Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Article Title

Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Negative Sentiment: The cybersecurity incident still introduces headline risk and potential reputational or legal concerns, even though Medtronic says the event has not affected operations.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.07 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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