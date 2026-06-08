Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,616,694 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,419,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.18% of Medtronic worth $5,150,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.66 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Medtronic's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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