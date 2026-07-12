Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Purchased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 478.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,983 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 22,316 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.78. 7,190,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,643,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's payout ratio is 77.21%.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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