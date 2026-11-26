Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,906,193 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 969,705 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.54% of Medtronic worth $595,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 496,513 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,509 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,201,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149,708 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 365,443 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Medtronic Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Medtronic's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.940-6.000 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Medtronic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,397,270. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Harry Kiil sold 1,483 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $138,882.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,718.90. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,903 shares of company stock worth $5,889,203. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recent Medtronic Headlines

These are some of the MDT headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Cardiovascular revenue grew 10.2%, with cardiac ablation sales up 58%. Medtronic also cited growth opportunities in its Hugo surgical robot and Symplicity system. MDT Q2 Earnings Call Details Outlook After MiniMed Split

Cardiovascular revenue grew 10.2%, with cardiac ablation sales up 58%. Medtronic also cited growth opportunities in its Hugo surgical robot and Symplicity system. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets after the results: Wells Fargo increased its target to $110, Barclays to $100, and Deutsche Bank to $99. Medtronic Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Q2 Results

Several firms raised price targets after the results: Wells Fargo increased its target to $110, Barclays to $100, and Deutsche Bank to $99. Negative Sentiment: Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.34 narrowly beat the $1.33 consensus, but revenue of $9.36 billion missed estimates of $9.48 billion. Management held FY27 guidance steady rather than raising it, and Q3 EPS guidance of $1.40–$1.42 came in below the $1.43 consensus; slower growth, China pressure and tougher comparisons add to investor concerns. Medtronic Posts Mixed Quarterly Results, Maintains Annual Forecast

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures devices and therapies used by healthcare providers to treat a range of conditions. Its products include pacemakers and other heart-care devices, surgical instruments and technologies, spinal and neurological therapies, and systems for monitoring and managing chronic diseases. The company traces its origins to 1949, when Earl Bakken and Palmer Hermundslie founded a medical equipment repair business in Minneapolis.

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