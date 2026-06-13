Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,789 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 121,484 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $85,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,961,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $12,388,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,460,537 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,800,550,000 after purchasing an additional 625,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,616,694 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,150,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,321,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,879,481 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,665,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,919 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Medtronic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

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Medtronic Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MDT opened at $80.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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