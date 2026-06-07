Medtronic PLC $MDT Stake Increased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,880,174 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.70% of Medtronic worth $3,321,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,653,485,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 104.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $650,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 78.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $717,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $970,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,297.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,510,712 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $241,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Key Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $92.04. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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