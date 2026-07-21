Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,916 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,813 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. HSBC set a $290.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $248.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $598.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $240.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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