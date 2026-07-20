Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,211,975,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 15,998.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $603,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,502 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $739,550,000 after buying an additional 1,753,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

TJX opened at $154.51 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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