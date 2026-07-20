Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,569 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,414 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Qualcomm by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,163,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $171.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average of $168.39. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $221.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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