Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,641 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,260 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 190,654 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,776 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $106,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $318.34 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $362.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.70 and a 52-week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet posted blockbuster Q2 results, with revenue up 24% to $119.8 billion and EPS of $9.11, while Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% year over year and YouTube ad revenue also remained strong.

Alphabet posted blockbuster Q2 results, with revenue up 24% to $119.8 billion and EPS of $9.11, while Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% year over year and YouTube ad revenue also remained strong. Positive Sentiment: Management and analysts said AI demand is still outpacing capacity, suggesting Alphabet’s spending is supporting long-term growth rather than just driving costs.

Management and analysts said AI demand is still outpacing capacity, suggesting Alphabet’s spending is supporting long-term growth rather than just driving costs. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms kept bullish ratings or raised targets, saying the pullback may be creating an attractive entry point despite near-term volatility.

Several Wall Street firms kept bullish ratings or raised targets, saying the pullback may be creating an attractive entry point despite near-term volatility. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet disclosed a large stake in SpaceX, which some investors view as an additional valuable asset on the balance sheet.

Alphabet disclosed a large stake in SpaceX, which some investors view as an additional valuable asset on the balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet announced a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, a modest capital-return move that is unlikely to be a major near-term driver given the stock’s much larger AI investment story.

Alphabet announced a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, a modest capital-return move that is unlikely to be a major near-term driver given the stock’s much larger AI investment story. Neutral Sentiment: Several funds and institutions disclosed portfolio changes in GOOG, with some adding shares and others trimming, reflecting mixed but ongoing institutional interest.

Several funds and institutions disclosed portfolio changes in GOOG, with some adding shares and others trimming, reflecting mixed but ongoing institutional interest. Neutral Sentiment: Google also rolled out small product updates such as selfie-video sign-in and easier iPhone-to-Android switching, which are positive for engagement but not material stock catalysts.

Google also rolled out small product updates such as selfie-video sign-in and easier iPhone-to-Android switching, which are positive for engagement but not material stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried about Alphabet’s sharply higher capital spending guidance for 2026 and a first-ever quarterly negative free cash flow reading, raising concerns that AI investments may take longer to pay off.

Investors are worried about Alphabet’s sharply higher capital spending guidance for 2026 and a first-ever quarterly negative free cash flow reading, raising concerns that AI investments may take longer to pay off. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet ended its long-running quarterly buyback pattern, which removes a steady source of support for the shares.

Alphabet ended its long-running quarterly buyback pattern, which removes a steady source of support for the shares. Negative Sentiment: The company also faces fresh regulatory and legal pressure, including an about $1 billion EU antitrust fine and multiple securities-fraud investigations.

The company also faces fresh regulatory and legal pressure, including an about $1 billion EU antitrust fine and multiple securities-fraud investigations. Negative Sentiment: Reports of declining Google search traffic from AI overviews and concerns about publisher partnerships add another overhang to the core search business.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here