Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $392.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $398.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.58. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.61 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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