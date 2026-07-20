Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,929 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,209 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 14,929 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $126.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.28. The company has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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