Meiji Yasuda America Inc Buys Shares of 12,447 Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,447 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,131,000. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.6% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Caterpillar Trading Up 4.9%

NYSE CAT opened at $898.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $848.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $725.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $355.70 and a one year high of $946.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $933.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here