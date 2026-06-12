Meiji Yasuda America Inc Invests $9.59 Million in GE Aerospace $GE

Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,590,000. GE Aerospace comprises about 2.2% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after acquiring an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock worth $13,425,562,000 after purchasing an additional 308,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,880 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $332.49 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $232.24 and a one year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.17. The company has a market cap of $346.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. President Capital decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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