Meiji Yasuda America Inc Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Meiji Yasuda America Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,215 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,831 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $355.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

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Stryker Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:SYK opened at $305.82 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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