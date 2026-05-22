Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 27,351 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,094 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 27,351 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $157.59 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $156.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.57. The firm has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Trending Headlines about TJX Companies

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $197.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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