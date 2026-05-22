Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 227.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,091 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in RTX were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after purchasing an additional 799,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,543,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,642,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,278,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RTX by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after purchasing an additional 846,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.9%

RTX opened at $176.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.25 and a 200-day moving average of $188.74. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $130.90 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here