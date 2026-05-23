Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 375.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $643.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $529.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

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