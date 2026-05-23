Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 55,355 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 353.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,355 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1%

BMY opened at $59.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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