Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 1,091.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,229 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 43,105,207 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,842,357,000 after buying an additional 7,830,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $561,500,000 after buying an additional 448,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,905,115 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $389,372,000 after buying an additional 408,166 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,702,445 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $244,139,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,575 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $201,294,000 after buying an additional 1,037,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.57.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FIS opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.Fidelity National Information Services's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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