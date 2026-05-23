Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 10,405 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,537 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,405 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,276,173,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,715,000 after acquiring an additional 491,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,067 shares of the company's stock worth $323,303,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $327.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $300.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.96. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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