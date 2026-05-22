Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,902 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla confirmed FSD Supervised is now available in China, potentially boosting software monetization and competitiveness in a key EV market. Article Title

Tesla confirmed FSD Supervised is now available in China, potentially boosting software monetization and competitiveness in a key EV market. Positive Sentiment: New SpaceX filing details suggest Tesla remains deeply intertwined with Musk’s broader ecosystem, including AI and infrastructure projects that could support the long-term bull case for TSLA. Article Title

New SpaceX filing details suggest Tesla remains deeply intertwined with Musk’s broader ecosystem, including AI and infrastructure projects that could support the long-term bull case for TSLA. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are debating whether a future SpaceX-Tesla combination is plausible, but it remains speculation rather than an announced deal. Article Title

Analysts are debating whether a future SpaceX-Tesla combination is plausible, but it remains speculation rather than an announced deal. Negative Sentiment: Investors warn that SpaceX’s IPO could increase scrutiny on Musk and pull attention away from Tesla’s execution, especially if the public market starts comparing the two businesses more directly. Article Title

Investors warn that SpaceX’s IPO could increase scrutiny on Musk and pull attention away from Tesla’s execution, especially if the public market starts comparing the two businesses more directly. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to argue Tesla is overvalued and facing pressure from policy, competition, and weaker sentiment around its core auto business. Article Title

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $417.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $387.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here