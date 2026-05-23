Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 20,982 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,982 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels.

Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run.

The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Article: Lam Research focused on adding AI to chipmaking tools as it eyes US expansion, CEO says

Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new research lab in Salzburg focused on panel-level chip packaging, aiming to improve chip density and reduce packaging costs as AI demand rises.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $309.98. The company's 50 day moving average price is $254.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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