Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 24,664 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,853 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 24,664 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 656 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,373 shares of company stock worth $2,684,341. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of PayPal to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here