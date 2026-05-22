Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 3,527 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,578,800. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD opened at $284.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.44. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.98 and a 1 year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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