Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 153,082 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,629,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $254,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,411,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,497,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,809 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 523,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $159,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,628,480 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $135,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Autonomous Res reduced their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $60.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,079,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,952,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $60.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS Group AG raised its price target on Bank of America (BAC) to $68 from $63 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

UBS Group AG raised its price target on Bank of America (BAC) to $68 from $63 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo & Company issued a positive forecast for Bank of America (BAC) and lifted its price target to $67, reinforcing a constructive view ahead of earnings. American Banking News

Wells Fargo & Company issued a positive forecast for Bank of America (BAC) and lifted its price target to $67, reinforcing a constructive view ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America is nearing its earnings release, and expectations have been rising alongside the broader bank-stock rally, which may support sentiment if results come in strong. American Banking News

Bank of America is nearing its earnings release, and expectations have been rising alongside the broader bank-stock rally, which may support sentiment if results come in strong. Neutral Sentiment: News that major U.S. banks may explore acquiring Fiserv’s debit card network includes Bank of America (BAC), but the talks are preliminary and no deal has been announced. Reuters

News that major U.S. banks may explore acquiring Fiserv’s debit card network includes Bank of America (BAC), but the talks are preliminary and no deal has been announced. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary frames BAC as overvalued or “fundamentally challenged,” which could temper enthusiasm if investors begin to focus more on valuation than momentum. Yahoo Finance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here