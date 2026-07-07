Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $70.04 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,832 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 242,386 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $70,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.58. 4,660,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,675,633. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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